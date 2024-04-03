News & Insights

Technology
GOOG

Google's New Feature Will Block Hackers From Stealing Cookies

April 03, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is working on a new feature called Device Bound Session Credentials or DBSC to stop hackers from stealing cookies and using them to hijack accounts.

Cookies are widely used by websites to store user's browsing information and preferences to keep the user signed in, allowing them to skip log-in authentication process in the future.

However, these cookies are often targeted by hackers, who use malware to attack them and steal the authentication information.

The tech giant said that its DBSC feature will combat the cookie theft by cryptographically binding the authentication cookies to the user's device with the help of Trusted Platform Module or TPM chip.

"By binding authentication sessions to the device, DBSC aims to disrupt the cookie theft industry since exfiltrating these cookies will no longer have any value," explained Kristian Monsen, a software engineer on Google's Chrome Counter Abuse team. "We think this will substantially reduce the success rate of cookie theft malware. Attackers would be forced to act locally on the device, which makes on-device detection and cleanup more effective, both for anti-virus software as well as for enterprise managed devices."

DBSC, currently in prototype phase, allows a server to start a new session on the browser by associating it with a public key stored in the device using Application Programming Interface or API. The feature links a unique key with each session, disabling the sites to track the user's activities across different sessions.

"When it's deployed fully, consumers and enterprise users will get upgraded security for their Google accounts under the hood automatically," Monsen ensured as the feature will initially support only half of all Chrome desktop devices.

"We are also working to enable this technology for our Google Workspace and Google Cloud customers to provide another layer of account security," Monsen added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.