Google's Latest Search App Update Gets Customizable Icons On IOS

July 15, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - According to 9to5Google, Google's Search app version 324.0 update for iOS introduces new home screen icons.

This latest update includes three new customizable home screen icons enclosed in a rounded-square box for iPhone and iPad users. The report highlights that besides the default red, green, yellow, and blue 'G' logo within a white box, the new Google Search app update for iOS presents additional options such as a dark background version, a dark 'G' icon on a white background, and a white 'G' icon against a black background

This color variant is reminiscent of the Google search bar widget on Android, which also provides the same logo choices. These new icons supplement the square and rectangular Google Search widgets that offer quick access to text, Lens, and Incognito searches.

To personalize the Google Search home screen icon, users can go to Settings > General > Change app icon.

