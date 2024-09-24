News & Insights

Google's Gemini AI To Be Part Of Google Workspace

September 24, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Google has showcased the impact of generative AI in workplaces at its 'Gemini At Work' event, highlighting productivity gains and time savings.

As part of the tech giant's broader push to integrate artificial intelligence into workplaces, the Gemini app will soon be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company assured that the AI chatbot would not use the organizational data for training or improving prompts.

Moreover, to ensure security, Google is introducing a new "Security Advisor" tool, which will provide "insights directly to an IT administrator's inbox." This feature will be rolled out to paying Workspace customers in the coming weeks.

During the event, Google also highlighted companies, such as Pods, Snap, Volkswagen US, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Puma, who are using its Gemini and Vertex AI tools for various business applications.

