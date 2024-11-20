News & Insights

Stocks

Google’s Chrome could be worth up to $20B if sale ordered, Bloomberg reports

November 20, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Google’s Chrome browser could be worth as much as $20B if the Justice Department succeeds in convincing a federal judge to order divestment, Bloomberg’s Leah Nylen and Josh Sisco report. The DOJ will recommend in a Wednesday filing that U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta order Chrome to be sold as part of a suite of changes aimed at ending Google’s monopoly power, according to sources familiar with the matter. Should a sale proceed, Chrome would be worth “at least $15B-$20B, given it has over 3 billion monthly active users,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.