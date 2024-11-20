Google’s Chrome could be worth up to $20B if sale ordered, Bloomberg reports

Google’s Chrome browser could be worth as much as $20B if the Justice Department succeeds in convincing a federal judge to order divestment, Bloomberg’s Leah Nylen and Josh Sisco report. The DOJ will recommend in a Wednesday filing that U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta order Chrome to be sold as part of a suite of changes aimed at ending Google’s monopoly power, according to sources familiar with the matter. Should a sale proceed, Chrome would be worth “at least $15B-$20B, given it has over 3 billion monthly active users,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh.

