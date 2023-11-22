InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The hype around artificial intelligence has settled down a bit lately as people get used to the technology, but there’s still a fascination with what these systems can do. One area of great interest is using AI to pick stocks. With access to massive amounts of data that no human could ever parse through, could an AI like Google’s new Bard chatbot pinpoint companies poised for huge gains? I decided to ask it and see what it came up with.

While we should take any stock tips, even from an AI, with a grain of salt, it’s an interesting thought experiment and a chance to get some new perspectives. Here at InvestorPlace, we aim to look at investing from all angles, so we’re open to hearing what Bard has to say. I prompted it to name three stocks it believes could rise 1,000%, and it came back with an intriguing list.

I’ll be sharing Bard’s stock picks and then give my own take on them. Do I agree with the AI’s assessment, or am I skeptical? Let’s analyze each company mentioned and look at the bull and bear case for a massive upside.

ClearSign (CLIR)

Bard: “ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is a developer of innovative combustion systems that can significantly reduce harmful emissions like NOx from furnaces and boilers. The company’s patented technologies optimize flame geometry, temperature, and stability, potentially slashing emissions by over 85%. With strict global emissions regulations becoming increasingly stringent, ClearSign Technologies has the potential to capture a significant share of the $3.7 billion market for its technologies. Wall Street analysts have set multibagger price targets for CLIR.”

I agree with Bard here, as I believe this stock has tremendous potential over a multi-year investment period, considering the rising activism about climate change. While I am entirely a neutral party here, the activism has definitely become noticeable, as the recent incident involving Jerome Powell even had some impact on the market in the short term. As concerns about the climate heat up and emissions laws start getting more stringent, ClearSign should be one of the prime beneficiaries here. Of course, emission reduction technology is evolving fast, and it is getting cheaper and cheaper. Analysts expect it to reach profitability in two years, and become increasingly profitable after that.

It’s expected that ClearSign’s 2028 expected earnings will match the company’s current market capitalization, which is nothing short of a bargain. That is, if this growth materializes. The company’s 2032 estimated earnings pegs the stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio at just 0.4-times. Sales are expected to climb from $1.9 million to over $257 million during that timeframe.

With that in mind, CLIR stock seems poised for massive returns if the company can meet these optimistic growth estimates. I’m of the opinion that climate change efforts will only accelerate going forward, providing tailwinds for emission reduction technologies like ClearSign’s. In my view, this is a long-term play that could generate huge rewards for patient investors. The sole recent Wall Street price target of $6 implies 619% upside in one year.

QuantumScape (QS)

Bard: “QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, which holds the promise of revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry by offering longer ranges, faster charging times, and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries use a ceramic electrolyte instead of a flammable liquid, significantly reducing fire hazards. The company is currently in the development phase, but its technology has garnered significant attention from industry experts and investors. Wall Street analysts have set multibagger price targets for QS.”

Of course, while I also see a positive outcome for this investment, I believe there are much better bets in the broader market than QuantumScape, that have a lot more potential with less risk. Indeed, this company has no revenue, so the risk in investing in this stock is considerable, in my opinion.

EVs are certainly one of the biggest up-and-coming industries. Still, giants are diversifying fast into every EV industry, like charging and battery technology, and this competition is likely to put a damper on QuantumCape’s growth potential. Naturally, QuantumScape could outgrow these fears once it starts to make revenue and generate earnings, but we are looking at seven more years until this company becomes profitable. This means QuantumScape will have to meet estimates and fight competition as expected, which involves quite a bit of uncertainty.

However, it should be stated that this company does have a lot of cash and almost minimal debt, so I believe the company can easily survive until it hits profitability with its cash pile, without having to significantly dilute existing shareholders. Still, there is upside potential here if the stock meets estimates, and if you like high-risk, high-reward names, I would not take QS stock off the table. My take is that while the reward prospects are enticing, QS requires a strong stomach for risk at this speculative pre-revenue stage.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Bard: “CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a leading gene-editing company at the forefront of developing transformative therapies for various diseases, including cancer, sickle cell anemia, and beta thalassemia. CRISPR gene editing is a revolutionary technology that allows scientists to precisely modify DNA, potentially curing genetic disorders and treating previously incurable diseases. CRISPR Therapeutics has several promising therapies in its pipeline, and its success in clinical trials could lead to significant growth opportunities. Wall Street analysts have set multibagger price targets for CRSP.”

Personally, I have been very bullish on CRSP stock over the past few months, and it has been featured in my articles as it bottomed out. CRISPR has bounced back nicely recently, and I believe the stock is still primed for more growth in the long run. That’s because CRISPR’s gene editing technology basically has endless potential in the world of biotech. I generally avoid biotech stocks due to the amount of uncertainty and the failure rate across the sector, but CRISPR stands out as one of the most promising investments in this sector. It is proven and can be used to trade a very broad spectrum of diseases, and I believe it is only a matter of time until the stock delivers multibagger returns.

Analysts expect the company to be profitable in 2026, and then it is expected to grow profits impressively to a high of $36 per share in 2030 before cooling off, pegging the company’s price-to-earnings ratio for that year at just 1.6-times. As for its sales, CRSP is expected to grow its revenue by more than 1,000%, over and above estimates for this year. In my view, CRSP stock offers a compelling growth story in biotech, especially considering the versatility of its gene-editing platform. The upside here seems immense if clinical and commercial success continues.

