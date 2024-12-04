News & Insights

Google’s AI fund Gradient leads $13M seed round for Cake

December 04, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Cake, a managed open-source AI infrastructure platform, announced it has raised $13M to bring AI to the mid-market. The recent seed round was led by Gradient, Google’s early-stage AI fund, with prior pre-seed funding and participation from Primary Venture Partners. Gradient and Primary were joined in the round by Alumni Ventures, Friends & Family Capital, Correlation Ventures, Firestreak Ventures, and many individual investors.

