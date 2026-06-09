Google's 4-Pronged AI Strategy Could Help it Leapfrog Nvidia to Become the World's Most Valuable Company

Key Points

Nvidia has been the undisputed early winner of the AI revolution, fueling the company's $5 trillion market cap.

However, Alphabet's four-pronged AI strategy is beginning to pay off, with the stock up over 100% over the past year.

At this rate, the Google parent could overtake Nvidia atop the market cap leaderboard.

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When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), it seems there's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and then there's everyone else. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) became the gold standard for processing these next-generation algorithms, securing its place as the flagbearer for the AI revolution. This has fueled a meteoric rise in its stock price, catapulting Nvidia to a $5 trillion market cap, making it the world's most valuable company.

Nvidia's position as the leading AI chipmaker is secure, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. However, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has several distinct advantages that could propel the Google parent past Nvidia to the top of the leaderboard, making it the market-cap leader.

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Nvidia's singular focus has made it the undisputed leader when it comes to data center GPUs. While estimates vary, the company controls between 80% and 92% of the market.

However, Google has developed a four-pronged strategy that could eventually help it unseat Nvidia from the top of the AI hill.

You want chips with that?

Google has been developing custom chips for its servers and data centers for more than a decade. These Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) have -- until recently -- been reserved for internal use to power its cloud and in-house AI offerings. Most recently, the company unveiled the TPU 8t and the TPU 8i, designed for AI training and inference, respectively. These chips have been customized to be more efficient for specific AI-related tasks.

CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced that the company would begin selling these TPUs to "a select group of customers" for use in their data centers, a marked departure from its previous strategy, and opening up an entirely new revenue stream.

Moreover, growth across both GPUs and TPUs shows that investors may be underestimating the breadth of the AI opportunity.

Partly cloudy

Google Cloud has been one of the premier cloud infrastructure providers for more than a decade, but the company's AI-based strategy is beginning to pay off. The company offers a full complement of AI tools and models to its cloud customers, which has reignited its growth. Google Cloud revenue grew 63% year over year in the calendar first quarter, outpacing Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, which grew 28% and 40%, respectively.

That's not all. Google's cloud backlog grew at a blistering pace, nearly doubling quarter over quarter to $462 billion. Management expects more than 50% of that to convert to revenue over the next 24 months.

This helps to illustrate that the company's overall AI strategy has kick-started its cloud growth, helping to spin Google's flywheel.

Its models are tops

Google is also home to some of the world's most advanced AI models -- including Gemini -- which are helping to drive overall growth. The company recently heralded the evolution of the Gemini suite of models from chatbot-style models to agentic workflows. Just last month, the company debuted Gemini 3.5, "our latest family of models combining frontier intelligence with action."

The number of Gemini Enterprise paid monthly subscriptions grew 40% sequentially in Q1, while overall, its cloud generative AI model revenue grew 800% year over year. The company noted that Google's first-party models process more than 16 billion tokens per minute, a 60% increase compared to Q4.

Alphabet's ability to monetize Gemini is an important step, particularly in light of the company's heavy AI spending.

Search me

When AI first reared its head, investors feared that internet search -- Google's cash cow -- would be among the first casualties. The popular narrative was that the company's business model would be irrelevant in an era where AI chatbots replaced traditional search engines.

Google turned that argument on its head by integrating its sponsored listings directly into its AI-powered overviews, thereby protecting its most lucrative revenue stream. If you have any doubts, consider this: In Q1, Google's ad revenue climbed 16% to $77 billion and still represents 70% of Alphabet's total revenue.

A four-pronged AI attack

Google's ability to leverage AI chips, the cloud, AI models, and search gives the company a more comprehensive -- and perhaps more effective -- long-term AI monetization strategy. This four-pronged approach has driven Alphabet's stock up 109% over the past year (as of this writing), compared to just 47% for Nvidia.

Investors are beginning to give Google its due, and if this outperformance continues, Alphabet could supplant Nvidia at the top of the market cap leaderboard. Moreover, at 28 times earnings, Alphabet stock is less expensive than Nvidia, which currently trades at 32 times earnings.

This gives astute investors the opportunity to buy Alphabet at a discount.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.