News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Google working to fix Gemini AI as CEO calls some responses "unacceptable"

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

February 28, 2024 — 04:20 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Google is working to fix its Gemini AI tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a note on Tuesday, saying some of the text and image responses generated by the model were "biased" and "completely unacceptable".

The company had last week paused the use of its tool that creates images of people following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by it.

Pichai told employees that some of the tool's responses offended its users and had shown bias.

"Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We're already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts... And we'll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale," he said.

The company now plans to relaunch Gemini AI in the next few weeks. News website Semafor first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a Google spokesperson.

Since the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O Google has been racing to create a rival AI software.

It released the generative AI chatbot Bard a year ago. Earlier this month Google renamed it Gemini and rolled out paid subscription plans, which users could choose for better reasoning capabilities from the AI model.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.