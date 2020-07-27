Google Workers Can Continue to Work From Home Until Next Summer

Technology giant Google is giving 200,000 employees and contractors the opportunity to continue working from home until the summer of 2021. The executive decision was made by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Google's extended remote-work policy

Last week, Pichai discussed Google's schedule for returning to the office with Google Leads, a small team of high-level leaders within the company. A small number of staffers were given a heads-up later in the week. On Monday, July 27, he made it official in an email sent to all Google workers.

"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office," the email said.

Image source: Getty Images.

Pichai reportedly reached this decision in order to help his staff manage their work schedules while also taking care of their children's online schooling. Juggling one form of remote work with another that requires physical travel can be difficult, adding stress and reducing the worker's efficiency. Many children will not return to traditional school campuses in the fall, and Pichai anticipates some online schedules to stretch across the full school year.

The new policy applies to Google workers around the world, including offices in California, India, the U.K., and Brazil. The patchwork of regional reopening policies adds to the difficulty of making plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other tech companies will take a hard look at sector giant Google's policy before determining their own course of action, but Pichai was not the first Silicon Valley CEO to extend his company's work-from-home options. Social networking veteran Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) made its remote-work policy permanent way back in May.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.