Google wins ruling wiping out $15 mln verdict in US audio patent case

By Blake Brittain

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A $15.1 million loss for Google GOOGL.O in a jury trial over playlist features in its Google Play Music app cannot stand, a Delaware federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

A jury could not have reasonably found that Google's technology works in the same way as patent holding company Personal Audio's audio-software technology, U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly said.

Representatives for Personal Audio did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said the company was pleased with the decision and "will continue to create helpful products for consumers while developing technology independently and competing on the merits of our ideas."

Beaumont, Texas-based Personal Audio sued Google in 2015 in Texas federal court, in a lawsuit that was later moved to Delaware. Personal Audio said Google's streaming-music app Google Play Music featured playlist downloading, navigation and editing features that violated its patent rights.

Google shut down Google Play Music in 2020 and migrated users to its YouTube Music app.

A Delaware jury determined in June that Google infringed two Personal Audio patents willfully and awarded $15.1 million in damages. Personal Audio had requested $33.1 million in damages, according to a May court filing.

Connolly threw out the verdict on Tuesday. The judge said that Personal Audio had not proven infringement because Google's technology did not include a "sequencing file" that the patents described.

Connolly also said Google was entitled to a new trial if an appeals court overturns his decision.

The case is Personal Audio LLC v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-01751.

For Personal Audio: Steve Hanle, Doug Hahn and Salil Bali of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth

For Google: Melissa Baily, Jeff Nardinelli, David Perlson, Antonio Sistos and Patrick Stafford of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

