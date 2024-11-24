News & Insights

Google will survive breakup calls, Alphabet stock could gain 50%, Barron’s says

Google is under attack. Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) stock will still emerge a winner, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. This past week, the U.S. government hit Google when it put forward remedies to break Google’s hold on search, which included selling its Chrome browser and monitoring data, causing the stock to fall 4.7% on Thursday. The action comes as investors were already fretting about the rise of generative artificial intelligence, the author notes. Alphabet, however, is more than up to the task of defending itself. While the future will be more complicated, generative AI has the potential to add revenue, as Gemini, Google’s AI tool, ramps up and becomes more powerful. While the government’s attempt to break Alphabet apart could be an overhang, it appears to be reflected in the stock, the publication adds.

