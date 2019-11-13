Google Wants to be Your New Bank in 2020

Alphabet-owned GOOGL Google will start offering checking accounts to consumers next year. Under code name “Cache,” the company is partnering with Citigroup C and Palo Alto-based Stanford Federal Credit Union to run the checking accounts; these firms will also all financial and compliance activities.

According to Google exec Caesar Sengupta, who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, the company is considering not charging a service fee, and is thinking about offering perks like a loyalty program as well.

Google’s plans are the latest move from Big Tech to enter the banking space. Apple AAPL just launched a branded credit card for iPhone users with Goldman Sachs GS; Facebook FB is looking at rolling out a payments system across all of its platforms after plans to debut a cryptocurrency failed; and Uber UBER announced a plan to offer financial products and services.

