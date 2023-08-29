News & Insights

Markets

Google Wants Gmail To Help Win the AI War

August 29, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Isobel Asher Hamilton from The Daily Upside for The Motley Fool ->

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The smartest chatbot doesn't automatically win the AI race.

Google is going to sell generative-AI-powered productivity tools, including corporate Gmail accounts, for $30 per user, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Of course, Gmail already has some generative AI in it, given generative AI is basically very fancy auto-complete -- as well as its predilection for trying to make you sign off emails with uncharacteristically jolly turns of phrase.

Gathering Clouds

Google is one of the world's three biggest cloud providers. Unfortunately for the company, it's the smallest of the three and its cloud division only just turned profitable in April this year. As of February 2023, Amazon's AWS dominated 33% of the global cloud market. Microsoft's Azure commanded 23%, and Google held 11%. Microsoft just so happens to be a major backer of ChatGPT, Google's nemesis in the generative-AI-hype cycle, which also happened to announce last month it's teaming up with Meta of all companies to sell a $30-per-month–per-user generative AI assistant that could be bolted onto its own suite of workplace tools.

Google might just have a leg up in this particular battlefield because, dear reader, chances are you're reading this on a Gmail rather than an Outlook account:

  • According to email marketing company Litmus, as of July 2023, Gmail held a 23% market share of email clients, compared to Microsoft Outlook's 4%.
  • Google's idea is the $30-per-month add-on will let corporate Gmail users have the chatbot draft emails for them or make Cliff Notes out of that huge memo that HR sent around on Friday that you just haven't got around to reading yet.

G-Whizz: Google's ubiquity in other brands' products might also give it a significant boost in getting its AI products out to the world. On Tuesday, it announced partnerships with General Electric and General Motors to infuse their respective appliances and cars with loquacious AI. Google has pre-existing relationships with plenty of automakers who opted to integrate its tech into their vehicles, and while Windows isn't exactly an also-ran, it hasn't burrowed its way into quite as many products as Android. Meanwhile, Apple lurks quietly yet ominously in the background.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.