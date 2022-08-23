World Markets
GOOGL

Google Wallet launches in South Africa as digital payments boom

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O launched Google Wallet in South Africa on Tuesday, as the tech giant tries to gain a foothold in the country's rapidly growing digital payments space.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital transactions and people increasingly prefer making contactless payments via their smart devices. High smartphone penetration has also helped adoption rates.

The Google Wallet app stores a consumer's credit or debit card information and allows shoppers to pay for goods by tapping their phone against a retail store's point of sale at the checkout counter.

From Tuesday, cardholders of FirstRand Bank FSRJ.J, Discovery Bank, Investec INLJ.J, Standard Bank SBKJ.J, ABSA ABGJ.J and Nedbank NEDJ.J will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet, Google said.

They will then be able to pay with their Android phones or use OS devices where contactless payments are accepted.

Last year, rival Apple Inc AAPL.O launched its Apple Pay mobile payment system in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Jan Harvey)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

