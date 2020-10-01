Google Unveils Pixel 5

(RTTNews) - The much-awaited Pixel 5 phone has been unveiled by Google on Wednesday night at a virtual event.
Google's most premium phone comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a 4080mAh battery.
Pixel 5, works on the latest Andriod 11 operating system, features a 6-inch HD Plus OLED display, wireless/reverse wireless charging.
This latest handset has dual cameras on the rear side with a 12.2 mega-pixel standard lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a selfie camera of 8 megapixel at the front.
Google Pixel 5 is equipped with sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.
The smartphone also comes with a 100% recycled aluminium body with dust and water resistance.
Google has fixed the starting price of its latest smartphone at $699.
In the US, Pixel 5 will be available from October 29.
During the virtual event held on Wednesday night, the tech giant also released a budget-version Pixel 4a 5G phone for $499, a new Chromecast with Google TV, and a new Nest speaker.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
