Google unveils its first 5G phones, starting at $499

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Monday its first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, will be available this fall at a starting price of $499.

The company also cut the starting price for its smartphone lineup with a non-5G version of 4a priced at $349, looking to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers.

Google's lower-priced devices have been top sellers, but are far from being major profit drivers. Higher-priced devices have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS and Apple Inc AAPL.O because of limited marketing and stiff competition.

The 5G models will be available in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia, Google said.

