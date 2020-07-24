Google Unveils Changes for Its Retailers in Effort to Challenge Amazon

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The coronavirus pandemic has boosted Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) unit Google’s seven-year battle to take on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as consumers go online for shopping needs, the New York Times reported.

Source: turtix / Shutterstock.com

Google announced Thursday that it would waive sales commissions and allow retailers to use third-party payment and order management services instead of the company’s own systems.

Last year, Google replaced Google Express for Google Shopping and launched a buy button to allow shoppers to use credit cards stored with the company to complete the transaction without leaving the search engine.

The company also hired Bill Ready, a former executive at PayPal, to be its president of commerce and to compete more successfully with Amazon.

“We want to make sure selling online is easy and inexpensive,” Ready said in an interview.

Google’s changes will start immediately in the U.S. before being rolled out to other countries this year.

Google's changes will start immediately in the U.S. before being rolled out to other countries this year.

