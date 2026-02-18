Markets
Google Unveils America-India Connect Initiative To Deliver New Fiber-Optic Routes

(RTTNews) - Tech major Google, affiliated to Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), announced Wednesday the America-India Connect initiative, as part of its global partnerships, research, investment and innovation to ensure AI benefits reached everyone.

At the AI Impact Summit in India, the company said the new initiative aims to deliver new strategic fiber-optic routes to increase the reach, reliability and resilience of digital connectivity between the U.S., India and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.

Google recently announced a $15 billion investment to establish foundational AI infrastructure in India. The firm noted that it has been building subsea cables in the Pacific, Africa and around the world.

