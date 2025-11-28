Markets
GOOG

Google Unveils $15 Bln AI Hub In Visakhapatnam To Accelerate India's Digital Future

November 28, 2025 — 11:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Google, under Alphabet Inc (GOOG) on Friday announced a major $15 billion investment to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking its largest commitment in India to date.

Scheduled for 2026 to 2030, this project is set to include cutting-edge AI infrastructure, massive data centers, increased energy capacity, and new subsea cable gateways.

The goal is to promote the use of AI, align with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and enhance tech collaboration between the U.S. and India. It's expected to contribute at least $15 billion to the U.S. GDP while offering low-latency AI services, boosting digital connectivity, and fostering innovation for businesses, researchers, and startups across India.

GOOG is currently trading at $318.87, down $1.41 or 0.44 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.