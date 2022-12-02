Markets
Google TV, Android TV OS Devices To Carry VIDAA's Sports Content Incl. FIFA+

December 02, 2022 — 04:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - VIDAA, a subsidiary of Hisense Co., Ltd, announced an agreement for Google TV and other Android TV OS devices to carry VIDAA's premium sports content, which includes FIFA+. The premium content includes the FIFA+ app, and The FIFA World Cup Daily, By Hisense. With the agreement, the World Cup content will be available in key markets globally, with an emphasis on the UK, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Australia and Japan.

VIDAA TV OS is a modern global Smart TV operating system and content platform. VIDAA OS is the exclusive destination for the FIFA+ app. Hisense is an Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"Through this collaboration, we're able to help World Cup fans around the world celebrate and tune in wherever they are through exclusive and engaging content across Android TV OS devices," said Jonathan Zepp, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Google.

As a long-term partner of VIDAA, Tremor International will act as the global CTV monetization platform for the content across all VIDAA and Android TV OS devices.

