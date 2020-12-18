Markets
GOOGL

Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it's in 2023

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The judge hearing the Justice Department's antitrust case against Alphabet Inc's Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The judge hearing the Justice Department's antitrust case against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.

Judge Amit Mehta suggested the date, and counsel for the two sides did not object, in a status conference in which the two sides also began consideration of consolidating a complaint filed against Google on Thursday by 38 states and territories.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular