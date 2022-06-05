US Markets
Google told to pay Australian politician $515,000 over defamatory Youtube videos

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - An Australian court ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to a former senior lawmaker on Monday after finding that a Youtube star's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove him to quit politics prematurely.

