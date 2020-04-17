US Markets
Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Alphabet Inc's Google would waive off the fee it collects from news publishers using its ad services for the next five months, the search giant said on Friday.

News publishers, especially the print media, have borne the brunt as many advertisers pulled their marketing budgets to rein in costs because of coronavirus-related uncertainty.

Google also said it is working on ways to provide financial support to those news organizations producing original journalism. News partners that meet the requirements will be notified about the program, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2RMAMH9)

Earlier in March, Facebook Inc FB.O had pledged $100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations reeling from pressure due to the pandemic.

