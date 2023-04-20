US Markets
Google to use generative AI in its ad business - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 20, 2023 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

April 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google plans to introduce generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business over the coming months to create "novel" advertisements, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an internal presentation.

Per the presentation, advertisers can supply "creative" content such as imagery, video and text relating to a particular ad campaign, and the AI will then mix this material to generate ads based on the target audience, along with sales targets, the report said.

While there have been concerns about the wider impact of AI on issues like disinformation, phishing attempts and cybercrime, Google plans to put in guardrails to address them when it rolls out the new generative AI features, FT reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

