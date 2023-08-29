News & Insights

Google to unveil AI tools for corporate Gmail customers for $30 a month - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 29, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O Google is planning to make its suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools available to corporate Gmail accounts at an additional cost of $30 a month per person, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The announcement is set to be made by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian at the company's annual cloud conference in San Francisco later in the day, the report said.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

