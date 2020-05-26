US Markets
Google to start reopening offices, sees 30% capacity by Sept

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would start to reopen buildings in more cities beginning July 6 and scale up to 30% in September.

Google would also give each employee an allowance of $1,000, or the equivalent value in their country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture, as it expects most of them to work from home for the remainder of the year. (https://bit.ly/2X1Uemm)

