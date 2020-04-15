Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

Changes source to company statement

April 15 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in a memo on Wednesday.

"We'll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who've been hired but haven't started yet", a Google spokesperson said.

Bloomberg reported the news earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.