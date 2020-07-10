US Markets
GOOGL

Google to restrict advertising of unauthorized tracking technology

Contributor
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published

Google said it would change its policies in August to restrict advertising for spyware and malware that can be used to track a user's texts, phone calls, or browsing history.

July 10 (Reuters) - Google said it would change its policies in August to restrict advertising for spyware and malware that can be used to track a user's texts, phone calls, or browsing history.

The updated policy, which is expected to come into effect globally on August 11, will not allow advertisers to promote products that are marketed with the purpose of tracking user activities without their authorization, according to a post on the Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O company's website. (https://bit.ly/3gOrft0)

The company also urged users to review this policy and warned that entities who violate these updated guidelines might face suspension.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; +1 646 223 2742; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular