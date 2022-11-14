US Markets
GOOGL

Google to pay about $400 million to settle location-tracking lawsuit-sources

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

November 14, 2022 — 11:35 am EST

Written by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson, Karen Freifeld for Reuters ->

By Diane Bartz, David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O will pay about $400 million to settle a complaint brought by a group of states over allegations the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, two people familiar with the matter said.

(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Anna Driver)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.