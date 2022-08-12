Markets
Google to pay $42.7 mln in penalties for misleading users - Australian watchdog

Navya Mittal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Truth Leem

Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday that Alphabet Inc's Google unit was ordered by the country's federal court to pay A$60 million ($42.7 million) in penalties for misleading users on collection of personal data.

($1 = 1.4055 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

