Google to pay $42.7 mln in penalties for misleading users - Australian watchdog

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday that Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google unit was ordered by the country's federal court to pay A$60 million ($42.7 million) in penalties for misleading users on collection of personal data.

($1 = 1.4055 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.