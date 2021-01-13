US Markets
Google to pause all political ads from Jan. 14 - email

Eva Mathews Reuters
Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Alphabet Inc's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan. 14, following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol, according to an email seen by Reuters.

