Google To Partially Open U.S Offices From April

(RTTNews) - International search engine Google Inc. (GOOG) said in a statement on Wednesday that it plans to partially open its offices in the U.S from April, for those employees, who wish to return to office.

The company said, "Offices will likely open in April based on specific criteria that include increases in vaccine availability and downward trends in COVID-19 cases." The offices will be re-opened in a limited capacity and the opening up will be different for different states, depending on the coronavirus situation in that area, the company added.

Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, said that the company has in place flexible work conditions, which are safe for people to return to office. As per the new schedule, employees will work three days at office and the remaining at home.

The company has informed its employees that it would be better if they get the vaccine, though it is not mandatory for them to have one, while returning to work. Employees who choose to return will have to compulsorily wear masks, main social distancing and pass a health survey, the search added.

The company said that all those employees who want to work-from-home can do so until September 2021, as per an earlier announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.