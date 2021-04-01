Markets
GOOG

Google To Partially Open U.S Offices From April

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - International search engine Google Inc. (GOOG) said in a statement on Wednesday that it plans to partially open its offices in the U.S from April, for those employees, who wish to return to office.

The company said, "Offices will likely open in April based on specific criteria that include increases in vaccine availability and downward trends in COVID-19 cases." The offices will be re-opened in a limited capacity and the opening up will be different for different states, depending on the coronavirus situation in that area, the company added.

Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, said that the company has in place flexible work conditions, which are safe for people to return to office. As per the new schedule, employees will work three days at office and the remaining at home.

The company has informed its employees that it would be better if they get the vaccine, though it is not mandatory for them to have one, while returning to work. Employees who choose to return will have to compulsorily wear masks, main social distancing and pass a health survey, the search added.

The company said that all those employees who want to work-from-home can do so until September 2021, as per an earlier announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular