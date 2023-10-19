News & Insights

Google to manufacture smartphones in India starting with Pixel 8

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

October 19, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta and Blassy Boben for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O will start manufacturing in India and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce its Pixel smartphones locally, starting with Pixel 8, an executive said on Thursday.

The devices are expected to be rolled out in 2024, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices and services, said at a Google event.

"India is a priority market for Pixel smartphones, and we’re committed to bringing the best of our hardware and underlying built-in software capabilities to people across the country," Osterloh said.

India is aiming to become a manufacturing powerhouse, amid a greater push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" initiative.

Apple AAPL.O, which has been touting India as its next big growth driver, is projected to account for 7% of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December, up from 5% in the first half of 2023, according to data from market researcher Counterpoint.

U.S. memory chip firm Micron Technology MU.O recently announced plans to set up its first semiconductor plant in the country.

