Google to Limit UK Financial Ads to FCA Approved Companies

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Credit: Shutterstock/Linda Parton

U.K. financial-services companies not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will soon be barred from advertising on Google.

  • Starting Aug. 30, Google will require advertisers to demonstrate that they are authorised by the FCA or qualify for one of the limited exemptions.
  • The change in policy, which will be enforced from Sept. 6, is designed to tackle fraud, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.
  • The requirement covers financial services providers even if their products are not regulated by the FCA.
  • Crypto service providers currently have until March 31 next year to register with the FCA. Just six have successfully completed the process so far.
  • It was reported this week that 64 companies have abandoned their bids for FCA registration, including 13 since the start of June.

