Google to Limit UK Financial Ads to FCA Approved Companies

U.K. financial-services companies not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will soon be barred from advertising on Google.

Starting Aug. 30, Google will require advertisers to demonstrate that they are authorised by the FCA or qualify for one of the limited exemptions.

The change in policy, which will be enforced from Sept. 6, is designed to tackle fraud, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

The requirement covers financial services providers even if their products are not regulated by the FCA.

Crypto service providers currently have until March 31 next year to register with the FCA. Just six have successfully completed the process so far.

It was reported this week that 64 companies have abandoned their bids for FCA registration, including 13 since the start of June.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.