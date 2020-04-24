Google To Launch Identity Verification Program For All Advertisers

(RTTNews) - Google is launching an identity verification program for all advertisers on its platforms. The tech giant is making the changes in order to provide greater transparency and to enable users to see who is advertising to them.

In a blog post, Google said the program will provide its users with more choice and help them make more informed decisions when using the company's advertising controls.

"It will also help support the health of the digital advertising ecosystem by detecting bad actors and limiting their attempts to misrepresent themselves," Google noted.

Beginning this summer, users will start to see disclosures that list this information about the advertiser behind the ads they see.

Google noted that its tools like "Ad Settings" already allow people to control how ads are personalized or even opt out of personalized advertisements altogether, while features like "Why this ad?" help explain why a specific ad is being shown.

In 2018, Google announced a new identity verification policy for political advertisers. The policy requires all advertisers who want to run election ads on the company's platforms to go through a verification program to confirm their identity.

Google displays the political advertiser's identity in the ad unit so that users can learn more about the election ads they see on the company's platforms. The company noted that after launching this program, it has verified political advertisers in 30 countries.

All advertisers will be required to complete the new verification program in order to buy ads on Google's network. They will be required to submit personal identification, business incorporation documents or other information to prove who they are and in which country they operate.

Advertisers will have thirty days to start the verification program and also submit documentation once they receive a notification from Google. If the advertisers do not complete the verification program within the period, their ads will not be able to serve until they are verified by Google.

Advertising agencies will be required to complete verification on behalf of each of their advertiser clients.

Google will start by verifying advertisers in phases in the U.S. and continue to expand the program globally. The company said it expects this process will take a few years to complete.

