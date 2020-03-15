Google To Launch Coronavirus Website On Monday

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s Google will launch a nationwide website on Monday dedicated to coronavirus health information.

Google has partnered with the U.S. government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide. It includes best practices on prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization or WHO and the Centers for Disease Control or CDC, and helpful tips and tools from Google, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google and Alphabet said in a blog post.

Google Search and Maps will now display if a place, like a school or local business, is temporarily closed.

Google will make it possible for businesses to easily mark themselves as "temporarily closed" using Google My Business.

Google is helping to direct users of Google Flights to a special webpage, where more information will be available about airlines' flexible cancellation policies and change fees. This page is currently offered in English, with more languages coming soon.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's life sciences company Verily is collaborating with the California Governor's office, federal, state and local public health authorities to launch a pilot of a COVID-19 testing website in the San Francisco Bay Area Monday.

The COVID-19 testing pilot program will begin by testing the highest risk individuals at select sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, because it has the highest volume of known cases. It plans to expand it, as more testing kits and sites become available, Verily said in a statement.

According to Verily, Californians will be able to take an online COVID-19 screener survey through Project Baseline beginning March 16. People who meet eligibility and requirements for testing will be directed to mobile testing sites based on capacity, where they will complete a nasal swab test. Once tested, individuals will be informed of their COVID-19 test results within a few days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.