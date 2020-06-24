US Markets
Google to invest up to $2 bln in Polish data centre, paper says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Google will invest as much as $2 billion in a data centre in Poland to deal with cloud services, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Wednesday.

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O will invest as much as $2 billion in a data centre in Poland to deal with cloud services, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Wednesday.

News of the investment follows an announcement by Microsoft MSFT.O in May that it will invest $1 billion in a Polish data centre, as the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing tries to position itself as a regional technology hub.

"Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in infrastructure of this type in Poland," the paper quoted Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud's business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, as saying.

"We are getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021."

Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland's deputy prime minister, told the paper she estimated Google could invest $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the project.

