Google to invest over $7 bln in U.S. offices, data centers this year

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year.

March 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers in the United States this year.

Google's spending includes $1 billion in its home state of California. The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state's higher operational costs and hefty taxes.

The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said. (https://bit.ly/2ODjJZU)

