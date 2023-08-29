News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

Google To Invest Addl $1.7 Bln Into Central Ohio Data Centers

August 29, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Google will invest an additional $1.7 billion into its Central Ohio data centers this year, bringing its total investment to $3.7 billion, according to several media reports.

Google said in May that it would add two more data centers in central Ohio: one in Columbus and one in Lancaster. With the New Albany location already open, this brings the number of Google data centers in Ohio to three.

Google reportedly said construction is underway at both the Columbus and Lancaster sites. Once completed, the data centers will help power the company's artificial intelligence innovations and tools like Search, Gmail, and Maps.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.