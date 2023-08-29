Google To Invest Addl $1.7 Bln Into Central Ohio Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Google will invest an additional $1.7 billion into its Central Ohio data centers this year, bringing its total investment to $3.7 billion, according to several media reports.

Google said in May that it would add two more data centers in central Ohio: one in Columbus and one in Lancaster. With the New Albany location already open, this brings the number of Google data centers in Ohio to three.

Google reportedly said construction is underway at both the Columbus and Lancaster sites. Once completed, the data centers will help power the company's artificial intelligence innovations and tools like Search, Gmail, and Maps.

