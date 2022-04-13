Google To Invest About $9.5 Bln, Add 12,000 Jobs In US In 2022

(RTTNews) - Google plans to invest about $9.5 billion in offices and data centres in the U.S. in 2022, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday.

The move is expected to add at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by the end of the year, and thousands more among local suppliers, partners and communities, he added.

In Georgia, the company is opening new Atlanta office this year and continuing to invest in data center in Douglas County.

Google also plans continued investments in data centers in Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and in Nebraska.

In California, Google will invest in offices and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.

"As we work towards running our offices and data centers on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030, we're aiming to set new standards for green building design," said Pichai.

Over the past five years, Google has invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centers in 26 states, creating over 40,000 full-time jobs, Pichai added.

