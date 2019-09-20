US Markets

Google to invest 3 billion euros in European data centres

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Google will make an additional investment of 3 billion euros ($3.32 billion) to expand its European data centres, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told a news conference in Finland.

The investment plan includes an additional 600 million euros investment in the Hamina data centre in Finland, bringing total investment in the site to 2 billion euros, Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a joint news conference.

Google's other European data centres are located in the Netherlands, Ireland and Belgium.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

