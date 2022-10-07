US Markets
GOOGL

Google to invest $690 mln in Japan, CEO Pichai tells Nikkei

Contributor
Rhea Binoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan through 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan through 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday.

Google will open a data centre in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year — its first in Japan — which will provide faster and more stable access to Google's services, the publication reported further.

Google did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 144.9000 yen)

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular