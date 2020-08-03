Google to invest $450 mln to acquire 6.6% stake in ADT

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Home security firm ADT Inc ADT.N said on Monday Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google would invest $450 million to acquire 6.6% stake in the company.

The companies will partner with each other to combine Google Nest hardware products with ADT's installation, service and professional monitoring network, ADT said in a statement.

