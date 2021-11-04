US Markets
Google to invest $1 bln in CME Group, agrees cloud computing deal

Manya Saini Reuters
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has invested $1 billion in CME Group CME.O and has struck a separate deal to move the exchange operator's trading systems to the cloud, the companies said on Thursday.

