Google to invest $1 billion in UK data centre

January 18, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O Google said on Thursday it would invest $1 billion in a data centre in the United Kingdom, which would expand the company's presence in the key market.

The data centre will be located on a 33-acre site in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire which Google purchased in October 2020.

"This new data centre will help meet growing demand for our AI and cloud services," said the company's finance chief Ruth Porat.

Google already has a presence in the region with offices under development in Saint Giles and Kings Cross. It also has a research collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

