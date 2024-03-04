Google To Introduce "Satellite SOS" Feature In Pixel Phones

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is reportedly working on a new emergency SOS feature for Android phones, which has been inspired by a similar feature available on Apple devices. The feature, which is known as "Satellite SOS", is set to be made available on select Pixel phones.

The news was first reported by 9to5Google, who noticed a recent update to "Adaptive Connectivity Services", suggesting the feature's impending arrival.

Users will be able to access the "Satellite SOS" option within the safety and emergency settings on their Pixel device, where it will sit alongside other similar features, such as Emergency SOS and Car Crash Detection.

Although the option does not currently yield any results, a mention of a Garmin Search and Rescue Insurance plan in one of the descriptions suggests that Google may be working with Garmin to develop this feature. As Garmin is known for its strong satellite connectivity capabilities through its range of rugged and navigational devices, this partnership could help to ensure that the "Satellite SOS" feature is robust and reliable.

According to 9to5Google, users will be able to contact emergency services via satellite for calls or texts, and the feature will also share important information with emergency services and satellite service providers. This could include the caller's location via Google Maps, as well as details from their Google account, such as their name, IMEI number, battery level, email address, emergency contact information, and phone number.

Although Google has not yet made an official announcement about the availability of the "Satellite SOS" feature, it is clear that the company is actively working on it. The feature is expected to be launched in the coming months, initially on Pixel smartphones, with the potential for expansion to other Android devices in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.