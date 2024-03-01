Google to enforce action against 10 apps in India for not paying service fee

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google will enforce action against 10 companies for not paying a service fee for the usage of its app store platform, including potentially de-listing their apps, the tech giant said on Friday.

Google did not name the companies in question.

"For an extended period of time, 10 companies, including many well-established ones, have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court," Google said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.