US Markets

Google to develop website to help with coronavirus test - Trump

Contributors
Chris Sanders Reuters
Makini Brice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc rose more than 9% after U.S. President Donald Trump said the search giant would create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test or not.

March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rose more than 9% after U.S. President Donald Trump said the search giant would create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test or not.

Part of the share rise was a result of the broader market moving higher on hopes the actions announced by Trump would help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"I want to thank Google. Google is helping to develop a website, it's gonna be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location … Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now, made tremendous progress," Trump said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders and Makini Brice; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular