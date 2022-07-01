Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics

July 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Friday it would delete location history for people who go to sensitive places such as abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru)

