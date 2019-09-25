Google to change how news results appear in Search for French users

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O will change how results for news articles appear on search results in France, the company said, complying with the new copyright law of European Copyright Directive that is being introduced in the country in late October.

Google said it would not show preview content in France, such as a few lines of text or a thumbnail image, for a European news publication unless the publisher instructs otherwise. (https://bit.ly/2l7a3YO)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.